Lincoln National Corp Has $5.18 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors Fund L P bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $83,182,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE:NOC traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.32. 138,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,427. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.