Lincoln National Corp Has $5.33 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,452,271 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,654,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after buying an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. CICC Research began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Netflix Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NFLX traded down $6.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $684.53. The stock had a trading volume of 848,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,226. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $697.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $295.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

