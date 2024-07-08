Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 872.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Arista Networks by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,543,314.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.83, for a total value of $511,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,568,495.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,628,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,543,314.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,118 shares of company stock valued at $68,528,038 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.50.

Shares of ANET traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.16. 667,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,880. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.01 and a 200 day moving average of $284.17. The company has a market capitalization of $116.31 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $373.98.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 37.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

