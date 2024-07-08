Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,946,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS:DFIC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.80. 863,152 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

