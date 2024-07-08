Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 6,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 2,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.67. 694,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,277,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

