Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.26% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sollinda Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $230,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.21. 24,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,198. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $99.37 and a one year high of $137.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.