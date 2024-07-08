Lincoln National Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 623 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.3% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 8,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.6% in the first quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Blackstone from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.70. The company had a trading volume of 770,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.59 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, for a total transaction of $26,166.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

