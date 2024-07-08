Lincoln National Corp Makes New Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $1,139,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $151,554,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $22,236,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $18,613,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $13,705,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,394. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.32.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

