Lincoln National Corp Purchases 12,289 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.88% of VanEck Long Muni ETF worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 158,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 116,036 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Price Performance

MLN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.95. The stock had a trading volume of 78,330 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.93.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

