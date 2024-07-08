Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,632 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,088 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $202,936,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $147,646,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,279,836 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $246,250,000 after purchasing an additional 511,397 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $88,015,000. Finally, APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $108,434,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,049,012.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,049,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,136 shares of company stock worth $68,855,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.22. 3,984,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,652,369. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.63 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The company has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.71.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 33.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

