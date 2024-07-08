Lincoln National Corp Purchases 23,065 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,065 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $73,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Unionview LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $557.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,322,228. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $411.02 and a 12-month high of $559.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.82.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

