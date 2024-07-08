Lincoln National Corp Purchases 2,666 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,334,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,960,912,000 after buying an additional 536,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,344,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,730,000 after buying an additional 297,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,064,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 57,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $980,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.15. 825,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,206. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The company has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

