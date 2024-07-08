Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $111.19. 225,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,114. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $85.24 and a 52 week high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

