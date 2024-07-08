Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 492,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,914 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,047,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.02. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $32.29 and a one year high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

