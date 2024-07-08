Lincoln National Corp Raises Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,021 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $827,370,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,517,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $92,192,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,887,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,305,049. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.47 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.53.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.84.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

