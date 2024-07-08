Lincoln National Corp Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,830 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.34. 283,889 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.76. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

