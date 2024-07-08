Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,288,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $316,472,000. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $152,109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in AT&T by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,086,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AT&T by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,484,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,328,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.73. The stock had a trading volume of 10,556,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,464,906. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.26.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

