Lincoln National Corp Reduces Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.64% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,457,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 310,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,915,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDHY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,106. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $44.64 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

