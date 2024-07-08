Lincoln National Corp Sells 22,436 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after acquiring an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $218.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,432. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.40 and its 200 day moving average is $203.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $225.66.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

