Lincoln National Corp Sells 26,638 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,638 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.71% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $36.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,091 shares. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $732.60 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

