Lincoln National Corp Sells 3,447 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.95% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,091,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 33,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,025 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the fourth quarter valued at about $667,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter valued at about $689,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

PJUN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.93. 31,490 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

