Lincoln National Corp Sells 652 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,532. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.60. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $397.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 385,639 shares of company stock worth $53,002,729. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

