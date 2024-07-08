Lincoln National Corp Sells 8,463 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.74% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 219.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 129,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 88,655 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 13.4% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 71.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.59. 23,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $721.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

