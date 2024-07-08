Lincoln National Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,329 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

PHYS traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,476. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.08.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

