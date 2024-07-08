Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £41,180 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of £823.60 ($1,041.74) per share, with a total value of £41,180 ($52,087.02).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £821.60 ($1,039.21) per share, for a total transaction of £41,080 ($51,960.54).

On Monday, April 22nd, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £802.03 ($1,014.46) per share, for a total transaction of £40,101.50 ($50,722.87).

On Tuesday, April 16th, Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of £802 ($1,014.42) per share, with a total value of £40,100 ($50,720.97).

On Thursday, April 11th, Michael Lindsell bought 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 4,000 ($50.59).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Michael Lindsell purchased 75 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £795.90 ($1,006.70) per share, with a total value of £59,692.50 ($75,502.78).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON LTI traded up GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 813.30 ($10.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 818.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.14. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 713.92 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,045 ($13.22). The stock has a market cap of £1.63 million, a PE ratio of -89.29 and a beta of 0.55.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Announces Dividend

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 5,150 ($65.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. Lindsell Train Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56,284.15%.

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

