LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 371,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 144,164 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LKQ were worth $19,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.96. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $39.72 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

