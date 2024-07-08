Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
