Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2024

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 55 ($0.70) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 56.83 ($0.72).

View Our Latest Research Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

LON LLOY opened at GBX 59.11 ($0.75) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 54.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.94. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.30 ($0.75). The company has a market cap of £37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 844.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.