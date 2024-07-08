loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Trading 5.6% Higher

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.62. 106,789 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 442,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $222.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.65 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. Analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $437,505.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $52,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,508.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 198,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $437,505.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,590,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,899,960.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 677,520 shares of company stock worth $1,358,805. 83.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in loanDepot by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after acquiring an additional 879,650 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of loanDepot by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 397,095 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.



loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

