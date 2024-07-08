Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82. 357,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,770,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.
Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.
