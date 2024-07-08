Lufax (NYSE:LU) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.78 and last traded at $2.82. 357,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,770,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Lufax Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.27.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.28). Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $964.47 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 567,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 382,884 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 2,280.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 883,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 845,909 shares during the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lufax by 663.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 125,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 109,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 98.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,089,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,562 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

