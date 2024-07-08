Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Macfarlane Group Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £193.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.30. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.
Macfarlane Group Company Profile
