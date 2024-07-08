Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Macfarlane Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of LON:MACF opened at GBX 121.50 ($1.54) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £193.91 million, a PE ratio of 1,350.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 125.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 127.30. Macfarlane Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.38 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 147.50 ($1.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

