Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 521,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,046 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.26% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $13,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $27.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

