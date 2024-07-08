Main Street Research LLC Boosts Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 92,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 37,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 8,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 8,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.31 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CVX. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

