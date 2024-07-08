Main Street Research LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after buying an additional 1,118,746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,117,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,446,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,487,000 after acquiring an additional 228,840 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $557.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $534.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $558.06. The company has a market cap of $481.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

