Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN) Shares Bought by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

MINN opened at $22.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to target mainly investment-grade municipal securities of various maturities, with interest income that is exempted from federal and Minnesota state income tax.

