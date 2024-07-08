MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) PT Raised to $95.00

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 3.2 %

MMYT stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30. MakeMyTrip has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $89.83.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $202.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MakeMyTrip

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 163.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in MakeMyTrip in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter worth $3,891,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 458,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,574,000 after acquiring an additional 269,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

