Marathon Oil Co. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Oil in a report released on Wednesday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Capital One Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Oil’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s FY2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MRO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $28.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.19. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 374.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 73,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 58,081 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 304,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

