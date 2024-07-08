Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $428,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Markel Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Markel Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter worth approximately $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total transaction of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 634 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,606.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,520.00.

Markel Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Markel Group stock opened at $1,550.94 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,295.65 and a 52 week high of $1,670.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,589.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,506.16.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

