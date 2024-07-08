Marston’s’ (MARS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Marston’s Stock Up 14.9 %

Shares of LON MARS opened at GBX 35.27 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £223.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1,175.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.25. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 25.55 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 39.50 ($0.50).

Marston's Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

