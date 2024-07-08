Martin Brand Sells 19,145 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 19,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,315 ($117.82), for a total transaction of £1,783,356.75 ($2,255,700.42).
Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, Martin Brand sold 24,487 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,269 ($117.24), for a total value of £2,269,700.03 ($2,870,857.61).
- On Monday, July 1st, Martin Brand sold 27,772 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,334 ($118.06), for a total value of £2,592,238.48 ($3,278,824.29).
- On Friday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($115.73), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,657,414,635.09).
Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock traded down GBX 59.60 ($0.75) on Monday, reaching GBX 9,274 ($117.30). 753,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,669. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,784 ($98.46) and a twelve month high of £110.80 ($140.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,866.18, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,286.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9,191.74.
London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.
