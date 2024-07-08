MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,341 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,698,000 after buying an additional 1,199,257 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after acquiring an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 162,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 156,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $21.88 on Monday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.84.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

