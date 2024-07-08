Mckinley Capital Management LLC Buys 371 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.0% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $111.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $440.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

