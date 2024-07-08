Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $9.13 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 26,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 28,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total value of $4,581,309.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,265.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.72.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $165.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $169.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

