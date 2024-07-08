Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,510 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Medpace were worth $21,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $402.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.21 and a twelve month high of $437.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.17.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.39 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 59.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.58, for a total value of $1,915,573.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,894,194.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.22, for a total transaction of $1,575,742.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,983,922.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,621 shares of company stock worth $11,816,852 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $395.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.14.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

