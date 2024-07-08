Mendel Money Management Buys Shares of 2,700 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Mendel Money Management bought a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Fortive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 131,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,905.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.9% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 45,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTV. TD Cowen upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,033. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $63.05 and a 1-year high of $87.10. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

