Mendel Money Management Makes New $222,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 258,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,564,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,482,000 after purchasing an additional 446,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $59.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,665,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,821,199. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.90. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.03.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at $3,150,776,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

