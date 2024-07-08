Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 12,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.54, for a total transaction of $216,354.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,722.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $539.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $461.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.38 and a fifty-two week high of $540.87.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.49%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.