Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.83.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Metagenomi in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metagenomi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of MGX stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.80. Metagenomi has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $11.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metagenomi will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,205,000.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

