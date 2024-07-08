MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Lifted by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $52,752,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter worth $28,425,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $20,831,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MET opened at $69.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $74.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.15.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

