MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $86.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.30. The stock has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 114.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

