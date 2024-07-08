Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.38% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $109,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTD. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 21 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,267.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD stock traded down $15.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,330.25. 57,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,311. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,535.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,412.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,299.73.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.61 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

